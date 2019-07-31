Officials with the Côte d’Ivoire, or Ivory Coast Ministry of Health report a yellow fever outbreak. According to a press release today (computer translated), Dr. Eugene Aka Aouele says eighty nine yellow fever cases have been registered, primarily in the city of Abidjan….

