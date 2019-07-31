The fate of a prominent MP and women’s rights campaigner in Libya, who has been kidnapped after criticising Khalifa Haftar, the strongman who has been a central and controversial figure in the country’s violent strife, has led to deep and growing concern….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/libya-mp-seham-sergiwa-masked-gunmen-warlord-army-criticism-a9025891.html

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee