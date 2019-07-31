Quick Read: Lyme disease cases found to be three times higher than thought as UK hikers are warned to tuck trousers into socks

Cases of Lyme disease may be three times higher in Britain than previously thought, leading health experts to warn walkers to tuck their trousers into their socks when hiking in grassy and wooded areas….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/science/2019/07/30/lyme-disease-cases-found-three-times-higher-thought-uk-hikers/

