An initiative that helps victims of ransomware recover their files free of charge says it has helped more than 200,000 ransomware victims, saving businesses an estimated $108 million, and is now capable of decrypting 109 different ransomware strains….

Read the full article at the publisher’s site: https://www.cbronline.com/news/no-more-ransom-project

Like what you read? Sign up here for our free Daily Updates. We also send out a Weekly K+R Update, bundling together all the kidnap, ransom and extortion news of the week in one easy to read newsletter. (Sign up on the same form using the options at the end.)

If you found this post valuable, please show your appreciation by buying us a coffee. Thank you. Buy me a coffee